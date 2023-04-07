Construction complete! Nags Head Fishing Pier is officially open for the 2023 season

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Nags Head Fishing Pier announced that they are officially open for the 2023 season.

A Facebook page for the pier released a post saying "We are excited for another great season with family, friends, and anyone who wants to spend an amazing day over the water. The pier construction is complete and the end is back to the way it should be! Come take a peak at the new addition and see some smiling faces."

The pier opens at 6 a.m. each day and will close depending on weather and business.

The post also reminded everyone about their annual sunrise service this Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

"We are ecstatic to be open and ready to help everyone make some incredible memories! See you soon!" the post concluded.