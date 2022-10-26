Name selected for new K-9 at Norfolk Sheriff's Office

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office said a name has been selected for its new K-9 has ended. The options were Enzo, Drogen or Klaus.

Earlier in October, the sheriff's office said it acquired a 14-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer, but it didn't come with a name. So, the sheriff's office launched a social media campaign to get the public's input. After a few weeks of input, the campaign closed with 1,125 votes.

According to the results, Enzo, will be the new K-9's name.

Here's how the results break down:

Name Number of Votes Enzo 463 votes (41.2%) Drogen 362 votes (32.2%) Klaus 300 votes (26.7%)

Enzo will be assigned to Deputy D. Klutts, according to the sheriff's office, and will be trained to detect narcotics. The training will take 14 to 19 weeks.