82-year-old man fights off home intruder with his cane

FT. MYERS-NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) — An 82-year-old man in Fort Meyers, Florida, fought off a home intruder. He said he had no fear and only acted on instinct.

"Every time I'd hit him, he'd hit me, on and on and on, this is just what he did," said Ronald Lucas.

One thing you should know about Ronald Lucas is he's not afraid of a fight.

"[I've] been like this all my life. I fight for everybody," said Lucas.

On Tuesday, during the middle of the day, Lucas says someone entered his home.

"As soon as I saw it, my wife had an operation, so I knew I had to get to her," said Lucas.

He said he faced the intruder head-on.

"I just got in between them and boy, that was it, that's when I started taking him out. I had to do it. He knows how to fight... every time I made a move, he knew what I was going to do before I did it," said Lucas. "I hit him so hard he fell all the way down the steps and hit the rocks that's when I came at him with the cane again. I kept fighting him all the way up to that highway up there."

Lucas said another person came along and told the intruder to leave him alone, to which he responded, "Well, it's too late. I've already beat the tar out of him."

Mr. Lucas may have bruises all over his arms after the incident, but he protected his wife and his home. If needed, he says he'll do it again.

"He might hold a grudge if he gets out. But if he does, he comes looking for it, he's going to find it," said Lucas.

The Sheriff's Office says they did identify the intruder, thanks to Lucas.

"I told them about the flat top, when they brought the pictures of all the bad guys. I said that's him, number four," said Lucas.