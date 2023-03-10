Watch Now
Bobcat snuggles up in dog's bed after attacking dog

Bobcat snuggles up in dog's bed after attacking dog (Photo: Arizona Game & Fish Department)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 10, 2023
A dog named Squeakers suffered serious injuries after a bobcat entered a family's home through a doggy door, and then snuggled up in Squeakers' bed.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department shared a photo of Squeakers after the dog visited a veterinarian for his injuries.

The dog appeared to suffer injuries on its hind legs.

