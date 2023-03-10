Bobcat snuggles up in dog's bed after attacking dog

A dog named Squeakers suffered serious injuries after a bobcat entered a family's home through a doggy door, and then snuggled up in Squeakers' bed.
The Arizona Game & Fish Department shared a photo of Squeakers after the dog visited a veterinarian for his injuries.
The dog appeared to suffer injuries on its hind legs.
Many thanks to concerned citizens & the Veterinary Specialty Center Tucson from the family of #Squeakers, who turned up injured Tues. after a bobcat entered their home Mon. through a doggy door. The family asks that you show your support on Instagram at Squeakers2023. https://t.co/xg7SiA8sUj pic.twitter.com/0oPdfFvFzY
— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 8, 2023