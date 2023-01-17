Watch Now
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 17, 2023
(WSTM) SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A very unfortunate and tragic incident took place Monday when an 11-year-old girl caught in a drive-by shooting was killed as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store.

According to the Syracuse, New York police chief, the driver pulled up to the intersection of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue and began firing a gun.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

The current condition of that person is unknown.

Syracuse police are investigating the shooting.

