Child dies from fentanyl exposure in Florida Airbnb

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) — A family that rented a Florida Airbnb has filed a lawsuit after their infant died from fentanyl exposure inside the home.

"A 19-month-old baby dies because some folks wanted to get a little bit higher than high. No that's not good," said Thomas Scolaro, the attorney for the Lavenir family.

The Lavenirs were visiting Florida in August of 2021 and rented out an Airbnb in Wellington.

"They're there for 24 hours. The child never leaves the inside of the unit. And after she's put down for a nap in the early afternoon, the parents see her with foaming at the mouth and a lifeless body," said Scolaro.

Palm Beach County deputies and the medical examiner determined fentanyl was in one-year-old Enora Lavenir's blood and her death was accidental. During the investigation, officials recall going to that same house in July in reference to a loud party.

The lawsuit then claims that more than a week later, a man named Aaron Kornhauser booked the home. Palm Beach County deputies said Kornhauser told them "that the group of individuals who stayed at the residence had used cocaine in the residence and marijuana was also used in the residence. He is familiar with fentanyl and stated that there is no fentanyl in the residence."

The Lavenirs booked the home through Airbnb. The company says Kornhauser previously booked the property through VRBO, another online rental marketplace, and that "it was the first time the property had ever been booked via Airbnb."

"When you turn it over to the next group, [you must ensure] that every surface is wiped down, that every sheet is changed," said Scolaro.

The Lavenirs are suing Kornhauser, as well as the property owner, rental manager and rental platform.