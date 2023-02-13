Colorado police officer dies from injuries suffered in fall from bridge

DENVER — A Fountain police officer who had been hospitalized for more than a week after falling 40 feet from a bridge has died, the Fountain Police Department announced Saturday evening.

Officer Julian Becerra fell from a bridge in the area of South Academy Boulevard and South Hartford Street while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect on the evening of Feb. 2.

Becerra was airlifted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs in critical condition. He was placed on life support Friday.

The Fountain Police Department announced his passing Saturday evening, stating his end of watch was at 7:14 p.m. He was 35.

"We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department. This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time," a department statement read.

Law enforcement and emergency responders held a procession to escort Becerra's body from the hospital in Colorado Springs to the coroner's office. Funeral plans have not been announced.

The Fountain officer leaves behind a wife, an 8-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

"[He's] just a fantastic dad. I've actually gotten to learn a lot from him as a dad, and a great husband as well. [He’s] just always there for his family, and never complaining. He's just a fantastic guy," Bacerra’s brother-in-law, David Alderman, said last week.

Becerra Family

Officer Becerra was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served with the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years, assigned to the patrol division as a K9 officer.

He previously served with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as a security technician starting in 2014, and later moved on to become a deputy sheriff. He resigned from that role in 2018.

Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover unexpected expenses.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family via The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

The City of Fountain announced Sunday that Becerra's patrol vehicle has been parked in front of the Fountain Police Department, 222 North Santa Fe Avenue, and invited the public to visit the temporary memorial.

City of Fountain

Three suspects — identified as 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco and 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos — were taken into custody in connection with the Feb. 2 vehicle and foot pursuit in Fountain.

Bobian and Vallejos were arrested on multiple active felony warrants, along with multiple felony charges related to the chase. Pacheco was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the pursuit.