Coroner: Man shot by police in Wyoming has died

WYOMING, Ohio — The man who was shot by police earlier this week in Wyoming, Ohio died in the hospital overnight, according to a Hamilton County coroner report.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said three Wyoming officers responded to a home on Durrell Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Monday for the report of a possible burglary.

When they arrived, they encountered two people in the back of a vacant home, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady on Tuesday identified the people as Joe Frasure and his father. Family members at a Monday night vigil for Frasure said the two were not burglarizing the house, saying it belonged to a relative who had recently died. On Wednesday, Wyoming police told WCPO that Frasure's father was no longer "sought by police," but would not provide any other details.

Investigators said the two men did not respond to officers' commands and attempted to leave the scene. Brady said body-worn cameras captured Frasure refusing to exit a minivan at the back of the driveway. Brady said Frasure then reversed the vehicle "at a high rate of speed" before hitting a tree and accelerating toward the officers.

Brady said officers fired four shots at Frasure before he crashed the minivan into the building. Frasure was then pulled from the vehicle and taken to UC Medical Center, where officials said he was in critical condition.

Frasure's brother, Joseph Frasure Jr., claims his brother was shot in the back of his head.

"Three times," he said. "You know if you're back of the head, that means you're not a threat right?"

Frasure's family said he was brain dead.

On Wednesday, the coroner's office reported that Frasure died.

Brady said the body camera footage has been turned over to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Officials have not yet released the video. The prosecutor's office is expected to have a press conference Friday to provide additional information.

