Day care employee arrested for child abuse after allegedly hitting 19-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — An employee at a Louisville day care was arrested for child abuse after she allegedly hit a 19-month-old in the head.

Brittny Braun describes her son, Jaxson Arlowe, as a very active and happy boy. She used Little People's Landing in Louisville for day care, until she was informed by a staff member that another employee hit her son. Braun claims it took around three weeks for the day care to alert her to the incident.

"It's just so crazy how they could just be so normal to my face and not tell me what was going on with my child," said Braun. “It's interesting how they're deciding to just not tell parents that their child might have also been abused by this teacher. They're just keeping it nice and quiet.”

Braun instantly withdrew her son from the facility and reported the allegations to the Louisville Police Department.

“I'm his voice, and I will always fight for him and advocate for him. And if someone hurts him, I mean, they're gonna have consequences," said Braun.

According to the police report, a substitute teacher reported that they saw Alexis Jacobs "pop" Jaxson on the side of the head with her hand. The reporting teacher told officers they have seen the teacher in question shove a child and use vulgar language around the children, in addition to yelling at them.

When questioned by police, Jacobs told officers she would "never hurt a child," but did express that she is a "yeller."

Following an investigation, Louisville police arrested Jacobs, 26, for child abuse. Little People's Landing told investigators that Jacobs has been placed on administrative leave.

The report mentions that there are cameras inside of Little People's Landing, but the Marshall Fire damaged the system and none of the interior cameras currently work. The only camera at the child care facility that works covers the south parking lot outside of the building.

A report from the Department of Human Services (DHS) found the following claims were all founded: that Jaxson was bopped by a staff member in the face with their hand, the incident was not reported immediately, and reporting procedures were not followed.

Braun has since enrolled her son at a new child care facility and has also placed him into play therapy.

“It was really hard. I had to explain to the teachers, you know, what had happened," Braun said about enrolling her son at a new center. “Jaxson's really struggled with the transition... His temperament’s completely changed.”

Denver7 reached out to Little People's Landing for an interview, but they declined. Those with the day care said, "We reported what we needed to report."