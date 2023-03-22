Dick Van Dyke suffers 'minor injuries' in car crash

(CNN) — Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke sustained minor injuries after crashing his car on Wednesday, March 22.

Police in Malibu, California say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived on the scene found that Van Dyke's silver Lexus had collided with a gate.

Van Dyke was the star of the eponymous "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the 60s.

He also starred in classic children's films "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Mary Poppins." Last month, he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on the singing contest "The Masked Singer."