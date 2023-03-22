Watch Now
Dick Van Dyke suffers 'minor injuries' in car crash

John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP
Dick Van Dyke appears on stage at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday Jan. 27, 2013. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:49:33-04

(CNN) — Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke sustained minor injuries after crashing his car on Wednesday, March 22.

Police in Malibu, California say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived on the scene found that Van Dyke's silver Lexus had collided with a gate.

Van Dyke was the star of the eponymous "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the 60s.

He also starred in classic children's films "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Mary Poppins." Last month, he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on the singing contest "The Masked Singer."

