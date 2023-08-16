Dunkin' launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection

Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin' wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas. While it will offer Dunkin' fans a different kind of buzz, depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

It's called "Dunkin' Spiked," and there's no date on when it will be available yet.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla. They will have six-percent alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half-and-half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. They will have five-percent alcohol by volume.