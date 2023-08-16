Watch Now
Dunkin' launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection

Dunkin-Acquisition
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 7:24 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 07:24:29-04

Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin' wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas. While it will offer Dunkin' fans a different kind of buzz, depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

It's called "Dunkin' Spiked," and there's no date on when it will be available yet.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla. They will have six-percent alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half-and-half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. They will have five-percent alcohol by volume.

