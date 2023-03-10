Family friend shares legacy, memories after woman, father-in-law killed by falling tree

PUTNAM COUNTY — A Putnam County man is recovering in the hospital after a freak accident killed his wife and father.

Authorities say Rick Miles Senior and Brooke Miles were killed after a falling tree landed on top of their vehicle.

"When I found out, I knew I had to do something," Cheryl Crosby, a family friend, told WRTV.

provided

Crosby and Brooke Miles used to work together at Roachdale Elementary School.

"Brooke is with Jesus right now. She was a wonderful person, had a tremendous heart. She loved children. I got to see firsthand the relationship that she had with her nieces and her nephews — it was truly one of a kind. She's going to be truly, truly missed."

Rick Miles Jr., Brooke's husband, is still recovering in the hospital. The couple were raising four children in their home.

"I started the GoFundMe page. Right now, with him in the hospital, they are just needing some support from the community and others to help with all of the medical expenses right now and just planning 2 funerals unfortunately, and as we know those are really expensive," Crosby said.

Two children who were also in the vehicle were not injured.