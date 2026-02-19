Former Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein files revelations: CBS

The former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on Thursday for suspected misconduct in public office, CBS News reports.

King Charles III's younger brother was arrested, on his 66th birthday, about two weeks after files released by the U.S. Department of Justice prompted an anti-royal organization to call for police to investigate documents indicating that Andrew shared confidential government information with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when the royal worked as an official British trade envoy.

The report of Andrew's arrest — on his 66th birthday — came after multiple police vehicles were seen arriving Thursday morning at his new residence on Charles' Sandringham estate in the eastern English county of Norfolk.

The Thames Valley Police force confirmed just over a week ago that it was assessing claims against Mountbatten-Windsor that emerged in the latest release of Epstein files released by the Justice Department.

In a statement on Thursday, the Thames Valley Police confirmed that, "as part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk." It said the man, who it did not name in line with police procedures, "remains in police custody at this time."

In an interview earlier Thursday with CBS News' partner network BBC News, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "nobody is above law" when he was asked about Mountbatten-Windsor.

"I think that's a matter for the police, they will conduct their own investigations, but one of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law and nobody is above the law," Starmer said.

Last week, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on behalf of the king that the royal family would cooperate if police came asking questions about Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

CBS News has reached out to Mountbatten-Windsor's representatives for comment. He has not responded so far, and in the past has always denied any wrongdoing.