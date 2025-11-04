Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dick Cheney, who served as the 46th Vice President of the United States under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, has died at 84.

According to family statement, Cheney died Monday of complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

Under Bush, Cheney served as a key architect of the War on Terror and helped lead the United States into its war with Iraq. He's considered one of the most powerful and polarizing Vice Presidents in modern American history.

Prior to serving as Vice President, Cheney was Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush.

