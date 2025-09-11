'Hoax threat calls' made to HBCUs Thursday are not credible, FBI says

HAMPTON, Va. — Threat calls made to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Thursday are now being called a hoax by the Norfolk field office of the FBI.

While the FBI did not specifically mention Hampton University or Virginia State University, it said there is "no information to indicate a credible threat."

This statement comes after Hampton University officials shared on Thursday that a "credible threat" was made against the university, prompting class cancellations and evacuations on campus.

Hampton University Police Chief says threat to school is credible

School officials did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat. However, all non-essential activities — including classes and campus activities — were canceled for Thursday and Friday, school officials said earlier.

Full statement from the FBI below:

The FBI is aware of hoax threat calls to a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The FBI takes these threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

The FBI asks that the public immediately report any "suspicious activity and/or individuals" to law enforcement.