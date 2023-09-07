'I'm not coming back:' School bus driver retires after $100,000 Powerball win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bus driver in Kentucky has retired after winning $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

James Keown has worked as a school bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools for 11 years and says he's been considering retiring for a while.

After realizing his winnings, he told lottery officials he called his boss and told him he was not coming back.

According to lottery officials, he purchased the ticket from Circle K on Galene Drive in Louisville for the August 19 drawing.

His ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game's $50,000 prize, but he chose to add the Power Play feature, which multiplied his winnings by the Power Play number drawn.

Kentucky Lottery

He told lottery officials that he checked his numbers the following day on his phone and saw that all but one number matched.

Keown and his wife walked away with a check for $71,500 after taxes.

The couple said they plan to use the winnings to support their local kitten and cat rescue shelters and towards lake property.

Circle K will get $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.