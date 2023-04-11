'It was so cool!': Bruce Springsteen signs cast of 11-year-old fan during concert

CLEVELAND — It was one moment in a three hour performance that brought smiles to the faces of everybody at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Cleveland this week; “The Boss”, stopping to sign the cast of a boy in the crowd.

“Yeah, it was really crazy, I was not expecting that at all!" said 11-year-old Hayden Hubbard.

He fractured his arm playing soccer, but still made the trip to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his father to see Springsteen in concert. The packed house cheered when the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer came into the crowd to sign Hubbard's cast. He stood, smiling.

“I guess I couldn’t think of anything, I was just thinking it was so cool!” he said.

Hubbard plays the saxophone himself, and by the way, he heads back to the doctor next week. If the cast comes off, it’s going home with Hayden.

“I’m definitely keeping it my entire life!” he exclaimed.

