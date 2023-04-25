President Joe Biden announces bid for re-election

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he is running for re-election in 2024.

He released a video on Twitter of the announcement, the same way he announced his bid for the 2020 election.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy," the president said in a tweet Tuesday morning.