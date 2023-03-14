Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82

Obit Pepitone Baseball
AP
FILE - Joe Pepitone, baseball infielder for the New York Yankees, looks on in New York, March 4, 1964. Pepitone, a key figure on the 1960s Yankees who gained reknown for his flamboyant personality, has died at age 82. He was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday, March 13, 2023, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. (AP Photo/File)
Obit Pepitone Baseball
Posted at 7:17 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 07:17:16-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82.

Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard. Pepitone gained attention for his off-the-field conduct.

In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse.

This is breaking news. We will update this article as we learn more details about Pepitone's death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV