Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82.

Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard. Pepitone gained attention for his off-the-field conduct.

In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse.

This is breaking news. We will update this article as we learn more details about Pepitone's death.