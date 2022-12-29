JPMorgan Chase sued over Jeffrey Epstein services

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase is under fire. The company is accused of benefitting from sex trafficking by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes after an attorney in the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit on Tuesday saying the bank failed to report suspicious activity.

According to the lawsuit, human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.

The lawsuit accuses the bank of not complying with federal regulations and failing to make proper regulatory filings that could have tipped the government off to Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking ring of underage girls.

The new lawsuit comes less than a month after Attorney General Denise George settled the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against Epstein’s estate for more than $105 million.

It came with an agreement to sell Epstein’s islands and end business operations there.

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday evening.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.