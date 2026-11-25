The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday, Macy's said Wednesday.

The move comes as a powerful coastal storm is set to impact the area Thursday.

Safety concerns regarding the storm and the balloons contributed to the decision.

The parade was previously suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, but other than that it has never been postponed due to weather.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

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