An Aurora man is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a bullet that entered his apartment window overnight.

According to Aurora police, officers were investigating the shooting at the apartment in the 10700 block of E. Exposition Avenue.

The shooting was reported at around 12:07 a.m. Friday.

The victim called 911 to report a bullet entered his apartment window and stuck him in the head. Police tweeted the victim was ‘awake and talking’ and was transported to a hospital.

There were no other details available and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Aurora man calls 911 to report bullet entered his apartment, striking him in head