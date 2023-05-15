Watch Now
Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman's staffers; suspect in custody

Cliff Owen/AP
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., addresses the Atlantic Council's "NATO Engages The Alliance at 70" conference, in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 14:43:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

“The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” the Democrat said.

