Meet the giant therapy dogs helping patients in Minnesota

St. Cloud, MN (WCCO) — When you think of therapy animals, you probably don't think of Great Danes, which are bigger than some horses. But at a Minnesota Hospital, they're becoming a hit.

Wayne Chmelik owns Great Danes Hulu and Tootsie. When he brings them to the hospital, they have to avoid narrow spaces.

"If a nurse isn't aware of us coming in, doesn't know that the dogs are that big, they've been scared," said Wayne.

But despite their size, they're about as friendly as they come.

"They are. Unless you were a squirrel. Yes, they are just the most gentle animals that I've ever raised," said Wayne.

Both dogs tower over the miniature horses that are in the local therapy animal association.

A while back, Hulu made friends with 3-year-old Nellie Koubsky.

Nellie had appendicitis and was in a lot of pain. Just before her surgery, the biggest and friendliest dog she had ever seen paid her a visit.

"Yeah, he was just cheering me up," Nellie said.

Before they became therapy dogs, Hulu and Tootsie were show dogs, winning awards with Wayne and his wife Patricia.

Sadly, Patricia was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago and now lives in a memory care facility. But several times a week, the gentle giants pay mom a visit.

"Yes, [the dogs' visiting helps Patricia.] Not only help her just individually, but she has more rapport with other staff and people in the residency," Wayne said.

Wayne says Hulu and Tootsie are always looking to make a friend.