Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

New officer in Missouri helps woman deliver baby girl

Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 08:00:32-04

SCOTT CITY, Mo. — A Missouri police officer didn't just protect and serve, he delivered.

James Haney, a police officer from South City, Missouri, was nearing the end of his shift when he got a call about a woman in labor.

When he arrived on scene, the baby couldn't wait a second longer.

"Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, 'this is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it,'" said Haney. "She's like, 'okay,' and literally in a minute or two we had a baby girl. Again, mom did great. Mom did amazing."

Haney is just five months into his law enforcement career and has never delivered a baby, but he says his 12 years of military training helped him through the situation.

The new mom is now back home from the hospital and resting with her healthy newborn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV