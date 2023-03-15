New officer in Missouri helps woman deliver baby girl

SCOTT CITY, Mo. — A Missouri police officer didn't just protect and serve, he delivered.

James Haney, a police officer from South City, Missouri, was nearing the end of his shift when he got a call about a woman in labor.

When he arrived on scene, the baby couldn't wait a second longer.

"Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, 'this is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it,'" said Haney. "She's like, 'okay,' and literally in a minute or two we had a baby girl. Again, mom did great. Mom did amazing."

Haney is just five months into his law enforcement career and has never delivered a baby, but he says his 12 years of military training helped him through the situation.

The new mom is now back home from the hospital and resting with her healthy newborn.