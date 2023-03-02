Ohio nonprofit provides update on golden retriever puppy with fractured leg from alleged abuse

(WEWS) — Back in January, The Lake Humane Society, a nonprofit organization in Ohio, told News 5 they were seeking donations to support the recovery effort for a two-month-old golden retriever named Hotch that is believed to have been abused, which caused serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the shelter announced in a Facebook post that after seven weeks of cage rest, the pup began physical therapy, specifically hydrotherapy.

The injuries to Hotch's leg were so severe they required immediate surgery to place a metal plate to repair the femur. Since the operation, the plate has been removed and "his leg continues to grow stronger as the bone grows where the screws were removed."

"Hotch's adoptive parents continue to do an amazing job dealing with all of his puppy energy while also keeping him calm in order to allow his leg to heal!" the post said.

The pup has around one more week to go in the healing process before he can play at full speed, "just like a normal puppy!"

