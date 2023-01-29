Pele's widow shares thank you message a month after his death

Pele's widow Márcia Aoki shared a thank you message a month after his death on Pele's official Twitter account Sunday.
"One month after Rei's passing, we are publishing for the first time the way he would want: saying “muito obrigado”.
Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, wrote this letter to all of us," the tweet said.
The full statement is as follows:
Saying goodbye to the one I love, and getting used to not having by my side the reason of my life, your love full of affection, care and sense of humor will take time.
I just wanted a few more moments exchanging glances. A few more days playing with our puppy, Cacau.
I find myself longing for you saying "Marcia, my love, good morning! Look how beautiful the sea is today..."
Despite knowing that it is an unavoidable destiny for all of us, for me coming to terms with the arrival of this moment feels like part of me is missing and a tightness in my chest.
At the same time, there's a strong feeling of gratitude for being able to share my pain with the whole world. We received millions of messages of affection and solidarity that filled my heart with comfort and peace.
I want to thank each one of his fans who are still paying their homage. I also want to thank Santos Futebol Clube and Santos City for supporting us in such a difficult time.
Sharing my life with Edson was a chance to live a true love story.
Sharing Pele's love with you was as well. This love will never die and we will always be among us. Forever.
With love, Marcia Aoki - Pele's Widow