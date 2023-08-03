Remains found in 2007 identified as woman who was never reported missing

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the female skeletal remains discovered in 2007 as a 39-year-old mother who was never reported missing.

Authorities said the remains found in a wooded area of Ashton Court in Sarasota were identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus.

According to SCSO, Burrus' remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave. However, the investigation into her death remained cold until November 2022, when SCSO started to work with DNA Labs International Inc.

Burrus lived in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband, James Burrus, and their son, James Burrus Jr. Her husband was employed at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue in Sarasota, and her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary School between 2005-06. She was unemployed.

SCSO said the couple had previously lived in Citrus County and Frederick, Maryland before they moved to Sarasota County. Authorities said the investigation was more complex because she was never reported missing, and her whereabouts were never questioned.

The SCSO is asking anyone who may have known either Jeana or James Burrus or has information regarding her death to contact SCSO Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.