Robert Kraft gifts 10-year-old Super Bowl tickets

Kellan Tilton's love of football comes from his family.

"I've watched two of my brothers specifically. They love football. They were in high school, and I've been watching them since I was since I was like one." said Kellan.

Kellan watched them win two state titles and fell in love with the sport.

"My brother Sam, he's the bigger one. He would make the holes. And my brother Tucker, he was the running back, would run straight through," said Kellan.

Kellan is also a massive New England Patriots fan.

As for his favorite player...

"Rhamondre Stevenson the running back. I mean, he's the best. Whenever he sees a tiny hole, he goes right through it and if there's someone in his way, he stiff arms them or trucks right through them," said Kellan.

Not too long ago, Kellen attended a clinic hosted by the Patriots.

With a catching ability that would give Jerry Rice a run for his money and one of the most upbeat personalities out there, Kellan caught the eye of the Patriots.

Kellan was joined by his friends and family at school for a video call, having no idea what would happen next.

"How are you?" asked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "You know Kellan, you're an inspiration to our team, the players, our whole fan base. We're really proud to have you as a fan and we want to do something for you, and that's to get you... send you and someone, whomever you choose, to go to the Super Bowl."

"I was so shocked. It was hard to focus on my school after that. I had to go back to class," said Kellan.

And as for his pick in who's going to be in the big game...

"Patriots and the 49ers," said Kellan.

And to aid the Patriots in their quest for a Lombardi trophy, Kellan has a message for the man under center.

"I would talk to Mac Jones and I would say, 'S'up, you throw the dimes that you always throw,'" said Kellan.

No matter what happens on the field, Patriots nation is going to be represented by one of its best at Super Bowl 57.

Kellan is a cancer survivor and works to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.