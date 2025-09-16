Robert Redford, actor, director, environmentalist, dead at 89

Robert Redford, the dashing actor and Oscar-winning director who eschewed his status as a Hollywood leading man to champion causes close to his heart, died Tuesday, CNN has learned. He was 89.

Known for his starring roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men,” Redford also directed award-winning films such as “Ordinary People” and “A River Runs Through It.”

His passion for the art of filmmaking led to his creation of the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit that supports independent film and theater and is known for its annual Sundance Film Festival.

Redford was also a dedicated environmentalist, moving to the mountains of Utah in 1961 and leading efforts to preserve the natural landscape of the state and the American West.