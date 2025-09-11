Several HBCUs locked down after receiving threats to campus Thursday

Several historically black colleges and universities have received threats to campus on Thursday, prompting lockdowns and other actions by officials aiming to keep their communities safe.

Alabama State University suspended all campus activities in response to what it called a "terroristic threat."

On behalf of Alabama State University, please be advised that the campus is closed for the remainder of the day, Thursday, September 11, 2025.



Campus Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively clearing all buildings on campus. Once your building has been cleared, you will be permitted to leave only through the front entrance of your building. This is for your safety.



Students, faculty, and staff who do not reside on campus are asked to leave immediately once their building has been cleared.



Students who reside on campus are directed to continue to shelter in place inside their residence halls until further notice.



Please be aware that all campus ofices must be cleared and official University business is suspended for the remainder of the day.

Alabama State University

Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. announced Thursday morning it received a "potential threat" to campus safety. The lockdown has since been lifted; however, classes will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

The lockdown due to a campus safety threat has been lifted on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass. Effective immediately, all campus activities and classes are cancelled on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and through the weekend. The landmass includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School.



Students residing off campus and all non-essential employees should evacuate campus. Accommodations will be made for students who reside on campus and instructions will be communicated directly to them.



More updates will be made via campus email and the Jags Safe app available on Apple and Android platforms. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911.

Southern University

Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. has canceled classes and closed campus.

Due to a potential threat to campus safety, as a precaution, Bethune-Cookman University is currently on lockdown.

All classes have been canceled; students should return to their dorm rooms and shelter in place. All faculty and staff should head home and those not on campus should plan to work remotely.

Safety is our first priority, and we will continue to provide updates.

Bethune-Cookman University

Hampton University announced earlier Thursday it is canceling all non-essential activities on campus Thursday and Friday due to what it called a "credible threat."

Hampton University has received notice of a potential threat and has ceased all non-essential activity, effective immediately. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors remain our highest priority.







All campus activities and classes are canceled on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, to include all athletic events and activities. The campus community is encouraged to conduct any meetings remotely. All students who are on campus are encouraged to minimize their movement across campus except for essential activities. Students residing off-campus should not come to campus at this time. All non-essential personnel, including faculty and staff, should evacuate campus immediately. Enhanced security measures are now in effect across campus.







It is imperative that all members of the Hampton University community remain vigilant. If you see something, say something.







Anyone with information or concerns should immediately contact Hampton University Police at 757-727-5300. Stay tuned to the University’s website, social media, and other official channels for pertinent information.







After meeting with local officials and state and local law enforcement professionals, we will provide updates by close of business today. We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for learning, living, and working. Hampton University

Virginia State University has lifted its earlier lockdown, but said restrictions remain in place.