'Special security reasons' prompts FAA to halt flights at El Paso airport: CBS

EL PASO, T.X. — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has halted all flights into and out of El Paso until very late on Feb. 20 for what it calls "special security reasons," CBS News reports. There's been no indication of what those reasons are.

El Paso International Airport issued an advisory on social media saying, "All flights to and from El Paso are grounded, including commercial, cargo and general aviation. The FAA has issued a flight restriction halting all flights to and from El Paso effective from February 10 at 11:30 PM (MST) to February 20 at 11:30PM (MST). Travelers should contact their airlines to get most up-to-date flight status information."

The airport said in another statement that the FAA move was made "on short notice" and also was also in effect for "our neighboring community, Santa Teresa, NM.

It added that, "Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance. In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction."

The airport is adjacent to Biggs Army Airfield and is across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

It says it operates about 55 departures a day involving six major carriers.

CBS News has reached out to the FAA and the El Paso airport for more information.