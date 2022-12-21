Watch Now
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

Franco Harris
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Former Pittsburgh Steelers pro football hall of fame running back Franco Harris takes part in festivities celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1974 Steelers, the first Steelers Super Bowl team before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 7:00 AM, Dec 21, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. He was 72.

Harris' heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception.” It is considered the most iconic play in NFL history.

Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.

The team's dynasty began in earnest when Harris decided to keep running during a last-second heave by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.

His catch and run off a deflected pass gave the Steelers their first-ever playoff win and is forever immortalized as the “Immaculate Reception.”

