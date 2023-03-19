Surfer breaks world record for longest surf in Australia

AUSTRALIA (Sky News Australia) — Australian surfer Blake Johnson broke the Guinness World Record on Friday, March 17 for the longest surf session.

The Cronulla surf coach paddled out and caught more than 570 waves in almost 40 hours.

The former pro surfer has taken on an enormous physical and mental challenge to raise money for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation for youth mental health.

"We're just so immensely proud of what he's done and what he's setting out to achieve. This is all about honoring the legacy of our amazing dad who took his own life 10 years ago this year," said Ben Johnston, Blake's brother. "So, this is a personal journey that he's been [on] and again, we're just so immensely proud of what he's done and what he's doing. He's amazing.”

Blake was surrounded by family, friends and locals who cheered him on as he powered through a record-breaking surf.

The former pro surfer is approaching his goal of raising $250,000 for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation. To support the world record holder, visit worldslongestsurf.com.

Anyone needing help during a mental crisis can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.