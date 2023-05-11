Trailer with Bibles inside stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police in Greenville, South Carolina, are asking for help after a trailer that had several Bibles inside of it was stolen.

Police said the trailer was stolen on May 5. They said it belongs to Scriptura Bibles and had several Bibles and other miscellaneous items inside of it at the time of the theft.

The company tells CNN affiliate WYFF News 4 they are a small business that crafts and restores heirloom Bibles.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.