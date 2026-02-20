U.S. fighter jets scramble to intercept Russian warplanes off Alaskan coast

American fighter jets were scrambled to intercept five Russian military aircraft off the Alaska coast, according to U.S. authorities.

NORAD says two Russian bombers, two fighter jets and a spy plane were detected in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. Eight American aircraft were launched to escort the Russian planes until they left the area.

Officials say the Russian planes never entered American or Canadian airspace.

NORAD says Russian activity in the Alaskan zone is a regular occurrence and was not considered a threat.