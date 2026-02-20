Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

U.S. fighter jets scramble to intercept Russian warplanes off Alaskan coast

Alaska Russia Military
AP
In this Sept. 23, 2024, image taken from video, a U.S. Air Force F-16 operating under the direction of North American Aerospace Defense Command, conducts a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) when NORAD said a Russian Su-35 aircraft conducts an unsafe maneuver directed at the F-16. (Department of Defense via AP)
Alaska Russia Military
Posted

American fighter jets were scrambled to intercept five Russian military aircraft off the Alaska coast, according to U.S. authorities.

NORAD says two Russian bombers, two fighter jets and a spy plane were detected in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. Eight American aircraft were launched to escort the Russian planes until they left the area.

Officials say the Russian planes never entered American or Canadian airspace.

NORAD says Russian activity in the Alaskan zone is a regular occurrence and was not considered a threat.

More national news

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg