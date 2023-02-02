UPS driver saves woman who fell into creek

After UPS driver Patrick Shore delivered Mariann Rott's package in Wisconsin, he heard cries for help.

"I was so thankful he came when he did. I would've been dead. I would've died right then and there," said Mariann Rott.

Mariann was taking trash to the burn barrel when she lost her balance and fell into the creek running through her backyard.

"I could see the look in her eyes and man, she was in a desperate mode. She really needed some help and fortunately I was there to give that. Right time right place," said Patrick.

Patrick ran to the rescue.

"I tried to stand her up, that didn't work so I got down on one knee, put my arms under her, cradled her and said, 'okay baby let's go.' So up we went," said UPS driver Patrick Shore.

Patrick got Mariann inside, wrapped her in blankets and waited for first responders to arrive.

He might not be used to carrying a human being, but he is in charge of safety instruction for his UPS delivery team in Lake Delton.

He says a UPS driver serves the community beyond package deliveries.

"I don't know anyone you know, of all the years I’ve done this at one time or another does not need help for something," said Patrick.

And sometimes, it's helping someone survive subzero temperatures.

"Another 10 minutes and I would've been a goner. Haha!" said Mariann. "I finally got my foot back up on the bridge there. Took about three times to do it but I got it up there."

One week later, Mariann is much better. Her hands are healing and she's gaining most of her strength back.

Patrick stopped by on Saturday to check on her and the two plan to stay in touch.

"She's not just a customer, now she's also a friend," said Patrick.