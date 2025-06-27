UVA president resigns citing pressures from Trump administration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan has resigned from his post following pressures from the Trump administration to related to the school's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the New York Times reported Friday.
The Times reported Thursday that the Justice Department was demanding that Ryan resign amid a civil rights investigation.
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a joint statement Friday in response:
“Virginia’s economy and prosperity depend on the strength and integrity of our higher education system. It is outrageous that officials in the Trump Department of Justice demanded the Commonwealth’s globally recognized university remove President Ryan—a strong leader who has served UVA honorably and moved the university forward—over ridiculous ‘culture war’ traps. Decisions about UVA’s leadership belong solely to its Board of Visitors, in keeping with Virginia’s well-established and respected system of higher education governance. This is a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future.”