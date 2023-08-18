VIDEO: Plane engine catches fire after taking off from Houston

HOUSTON (CNN) — There were some frightening moments on board a Southwest Airlines flight earlier this week.

Bursts of flames and smoke began shooting out of the right-side jet engine. It happened after takeoff Tuesday in the skies over Houston as the plane was traveling to Cancun.

The airlines said Flight 307 returned to the airport for inspection of a possible mechanical issue. According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, the plane was in flight for about 27 minutes before turning back.

A Southwest spokesperson said the jet landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different aircraft eventually continued the flight to Cancun.