Video shows deputies rescuing man from burning home

Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office<br/>
Deputy Michael Foote (left) and Deputy Austin Rumer received the Medal of Honor on Jan. 19, 2023, for their efforts in saving a man inside a burning home on Dec. 7.<br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 12:11:37-05

HAMILTON COUNTY — Two deputies were honored Thursday for their efforts in rescuing a man from a burning home.

Deputy Austin Rumer and Deputy Michael Foote responded to the fire in the 16000 block of E. 196th Street on Dec. 7. Flames could be seen coming from the building and someone outside mentioned that two people were still inside.

Both deputies entered the burning home and found one person lying on an upstairs landing. He was led out to safety by Deputy Rumer.

Rumer re-entered the structure and the second person was not located. Foote and Rumer eventually crawled on the floor out of the home with smoke filling the air.

"On this occasion, Deputy Rumer and Deputy Foote performed beyond the call of duty, without regard for their own safety, where the outcome of the situation would have reasonably resulted in the loss of human life or serious bodily injury," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Foote and Rumer were presented the Medal of Honor, which is given to people who "through an extraordinary effort attempts to or contributes to the saving of a human life."

You can watch the full body camera video below.

