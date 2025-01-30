Virginia officials respond to plane, helicopter crash at Reagan Airport

Virginia lawmakers and officials took to social media to share their thoughts on the midair collision that took place in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
I have been briefed by our Emergency Management team and Virginia State Police about the tragic crash at Reagan National Airport tonight. Extensive resources are fully supporting the search and rescue efforts.— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 30, 2025
As we await more information, please join me in praying for all the victims of the tragedy at Reagan National Airport tonight and for the first responders who are currently on the scene.— Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) January 30, 2025
Our hearts are deeply broken for the victims of the tragic accident at DCA. We are filled with endless gratitude for the first responders.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 30, 2025
We’ll continue to provide updates at every turn and pray for the families of those we lost. pic.twitter.com/kP2dzJe7HH
Heartbroken about the aviation disaster near DCA, and continuing to pray for those impacted and for the first responders. I’m gathering more information from local officials, the FAA, and the Army and will be pushing for a thorough investigation into what happened.— Senator Tim Kaine (@SenTimKaine) January 30, 2025