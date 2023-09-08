Woman earns 2024 Guinness World Record for longest competitive mullet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A Tennessee woman is taking "business in the front, party in the back," to a whole new level.

The world's longest mullet sits on the head of east Tennessee native Tami Manis. She is your 2024 Guinness World Records winner for the world's longest competitive mullet at around 5 feet 8 inches long.

She says it started in the 80s when she saw a band member with a rat tail, so she got one. When she cut it, she says she immediately regretted it. So on February 9, 1990, the mullet was born. She says she hasn't looked back, besides to make sure she's not stepping on her hair.

"It's so funny because in the beginning it's like, oh, you have a rat tail then it became, oh, you still have a rat tail to, oh, it's not as negative now," said Manis.

Manis came in 2nd place for the USA mullet championship, and this led to her being entered into the Guinness World Records for 2024.

When she's not breaking records, she's a public heath nurse at the Knox County Health Department, where the mullet is kept in a braid.

"It is 68 inches long. It has been verified and stretched out. It's fluffy and it kinda draws it up a little bit. It's almost to my ankles when it's braided, so it's still somewhat impressive in the braided state," said Manis.

As if Manis wasn't recognized enough by her hair, she is also known around Knoxville for her car, "Duckie."

"The flamed duck mobile, yeah. Several years ago, I hit a deer, busted the grill, and needed something to hold it in place... then I covered the whole thing in duck tape," said Manis.

She says she's blown away with the love and support she is getting from all across the globe.

"This is just so surreal for me it's just who I am I just work everyday but now this has gotten a lot of attention which I'm grateful for," said Manis.

The 2024 Guinness World Records book goes on sale next Tuesday.