World's Ugliest Dog contest in CA accepts ruff-looking entries

A Pekingese walks with its handler in the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The dog won the blue ribbon in Best in Show. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 06, 2023
Does your dog have a face that only its owner could love?

If you answered yes, then you are in luck because The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is once again taking submissions!

The competition's website says their goal is not to make fun of ugly dogs, but rather to celebrate "the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique."

This year's winner will be crowned on June 23 at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. Not only will they walk away with the trophy declaring them as "The World's Ugliest Dog," they also will get $1,500.

If you're interested, make sure you submit your application on the contest's website by June 21.

