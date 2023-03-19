WWII female vet turns 102 on St. Patrick's Day

RED BLUFF, Ca. (KRCR) — Hannah Engel celebrated her 102nd birthday on Saint Patrick's Day with her friends and staff at the California senior living facility she lives in surrounding her.

"Oh, it was crazy. I couldn't believe how many were there. I think everybody in the place was there," said Engel.

Hannah is a WWII veteran. She joined the Marines at 21 years old. That's where she met her husband whom she married after only six weeks.

Engel and her husband were married for 51 years and had five children: four boys and one girl. Her daughter, Judy Armstrong, came all the way from Georgia to celebrate her mother's birthday.

"I call her. I always Facetime, and she's so aware of everything around her, everything that's going on and she's always happy," said Armstrong.

Engel shared the secret to living as long as she has.

"Just being thankful for being here. I had a wonderful mother and father and then a wonderful husband, so I've been very, very fortunate all my life," said Engel.

Armstrong will be back in town in October for her 55th high school reunion and Engel plans to be there for that too.

"Which means in October we'll make plans for turning 103," said Engel.