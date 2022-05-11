Judge releases Trump from contempt order in civil inquiry

A New York judge has released Donald Trump from a contempt finding. Trump will need to meet certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines accrued for failing to turn over documents in a state civil investigation.

Trump will need to submit additional affidavits detailing efforts to search for records and explaining his and his company’s document retention policies, a company he hired to aid the search completes its work and he pays the fines.

If Trump does do so by the May 20 deadline, the judge will reinstate the contempt order and retroactively apply the $10,000-a-day fine.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena.

New York Attorney General Letitia James requested documents from Trump’s personal records, to investigate whether the Trump Organization engaged in fraud.

The company is accused of inflating the value of its assets for financial gain.

An outside company told Judge Engoron that it reviewed more than 1,300 boxes worth of files but did not find any records related to James’ subpoena.