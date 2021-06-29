Supreme Court sides with pipeline company in land dispute

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has sided with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for the natural gas pipeline.

Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co.

The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed PennEast's project to move forward in 2018, but lawsuits followed.

Tuesday's decision from the high court doesn’t end litigation over the pipeline. A separate challenge involving New Jersey is pending in a federal appeals court in Washington.