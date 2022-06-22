12-year-old sells bracelets to benefit Ukraine

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KMGH) — They say if you are good at something, don't do it for free. However, why not just do it to raise money for a cause you believe in instead?

Amalei Lagrimas, a rising 8th grader at Castle Rock Middle School in Colorado has been using her passion for art to make and sell bracelets to benefit Ukraine.

“When they first got invaded, it was really devastating to watch and I really wanted to help them,” Amalei said.

Amalei sells the bracelets for $10 at markets in Colorado and on her Instagram page. The proceeds got to Ukraine Aid Ops.

Amalei's bracelets have generated interest across the world. Two bracelets sold for $1,000 to a person in Germany.

"I'm really surprised because I didn't expect that a lot of people would want to buy them," she said. "I'm happy that people are interested in helping support Ukraine."

This story was originally reported by Danny New on thedenverchannel.com.