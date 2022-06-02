18-year-old Coco Gauff secures spot in French Open final

Less than three months after her 18th birthday, American Coco Gauff will play for the French Open title.

Gauff beat Italian Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 6-1, in Thursday's semifinal match.

This is Gauff's first appearance in a grand slam final. She is the youngest grand slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Gauff's win wasn't all about celebration. On the camera after the match, Gauff wrote "Peace End Gun Violence." She said she wanted to raise attention to the issue since she has a major platform.

Gauff will take on world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final. Swiatek is on a 34-match winning streak. She beat Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-1, to reach the final.