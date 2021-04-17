18-year-old with assault rifle arrested in Times Square subway station

NEW YORK CITY — An 18-year-old man from Ohio was taken into custody at the Times Square subway station in New York City after he was seen carrying an AK-47 rifle.

New York Police Department transit cops were on routine patrol in the Times Square subway station, said police commissioner Dermot Shea, when they spotted the man.

The man was charging his cell phone with the weapon in plain view at the time officers approached him, according to media reports.

The rifle was unloaded, and the man was carrying at least one magazine of ammunition, according to the Wall Street Journal . Officers found a mask in the man’s bag.

“This story could’ve had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs,” Shea tweeted.

.@NYPDTransit cops on “routine” patrol in the @TimesSquareNYC subway station recovered this AK-47 & a loaded magazine from an 18 y/o from Ohio.



This story could’ve had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/SkSyBzMdfV — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 16, 2021

The man reportedly told officials he has a permit to carry in Ohio, and was not aware it was illegal to carry guns openly in New York City.