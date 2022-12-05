2 dead, 1 missing after plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico

Rescue and recovery crews are searching for the pilot of a plane that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The city of Venice, Florida, stated on its Twitter account that the plane did not return to the airport on Saturday night or its originating airport in St. Petersburg.

Officials said boaters found the body of a deceased female floating in the Gulf on Sunday, about 2.5 miles west of Venice Beach.

The plane's wreckage was found hours later. A deceased child was found in the aircraft, according to the City of Venice. Officials believe a male pilot was also in the plane when it crashed. They have not been located.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The FAA and NTSB will conduct an investigation into what caused the crash.